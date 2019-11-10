Let's talk. Period

Inspired by her grandmother's home remedies, Roshni Mehta, 26, has created a roll-on for period pain. From the time she hit puberty, Mehta has suffered menstrual cramps. "I wouldn't be able to move on the first day. It was unbearable," she remembers. That she speaks in the past tense means that the former New York-based management consultant, has found an antidote. "In 2016, when I moved to Delhi to live with my maternal grandmother, she introduced me to the many ointments and self-care products that she has concocted, one being an oil for period cramps," she says. The roll-on oil, says Mehta, is a combination of warm floral and herbal oils that improves blood circulation and relaxes constricting uterine muscles. "It's an all-natural, chemical-free way to soothe cramps." The period comforter is now part of Hibiscus Monkey, Mehta's range of personal care products that she introduced a year ago. Their Facebook page has a section called Period Tales where users can share their period stories. "The idea is to start a healthy dialogue around menstruation with millennial women. We neither want to glorify or stigmatise it. All we want to say is, it's just a period."

Order: @hibiscusmonkey on Instagram and Facebook

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates