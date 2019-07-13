Let's talk

things-to-do

Open up about your fantasies at a women-centric event

We have come a long way from the time that Indian women were essentially meant to be demure creatures forbidden to think about anything sexual. Girls these days aren't willing to remain as repressed, and are increasingly open to the idea of talking about their desires. An event this evening is another step in that direction.

Organised by a social media platform called Oh My Hritik, it aims at eradicating the stigma around female fantasies and self pleasure. A group of girls will share stories about their inner desires and you, too, can open up without any inhibition.

On Today, 12.30 pm onwards

At Love and Latte, Samarth Siddhi, Lokhandwala Back Road near Joggers Park, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West.

Call 9029916661

