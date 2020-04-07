Let's talk

As India ploughs through the nationwide lockdown, and our worlds have moved to the online space, discussions, debates and dialogues have also made the shift. Taking off from this, HarperCollins India and Algebra – the Arts & Ideas Club, have come together to host #Reset, a series of weekly live conversations powered by the publishing house's list of celebrated authors.

Starting tomorrow, every Wednesday morning, a speaker, or a panel of speakers, will take the virtual stage on the Zoom app to address concerns, both contemporary and timeless, across disciplines and develop more informed ways of perception. The first session will have Rajdeep Sardesai in conversation with Karan Thapar on The Politics of the Pandemic.



Rajdeep Sardesai

Akriti Tyagi, marketing head, HarperCollins India throws more light on this collaboration, saying, "As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt lives, we are keen to ensure a seamless transition experience for readers of all ages. As part of the #Reset campaign, we are offering a wide variety of interactions on our digital portals to keep our audience engaged. Our partner, Algebra was the obvious choice to make the conversation more meaningful." The publishing house will continue to hold author events, except that they will be online now.

On Tomorrow, 11.30 am

