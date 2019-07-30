Let's think more inclusively about the disabled

opinion

The commonality though was the courage and the determination to put able into disable

While the Indian cricket team came home from England and Wales without the World Cup trophy, after promising so much, India's disabled cricket team will now travel to the same country to take a shot at winning the World Cup. In a first, a six-nation global tournament called the Physical Disability World Series will be played in England from August 5 in the T20 format. India, called Wadekar Warriors, will kickstart their campaign against England on August 6. Their game against arch-rivals Pakistan is scheduled for August 8.



An extensive feature in this paper, featured thumbnail sketches of the disabled cricketers, how they became disabled and their role in the team. Some had lost their limbs due to accidents, others had congenital missing limbs, still others became disabled because of an illness. The commonality though was the courage and the determination to put able into disable.

It also shone a spotlight on the lack of facilities for the disabled in our cities. We need to factor in this demographic at inception stage itself. While building commerical and residential facilities is anybody thinking about the disabled? In Mumbai, there are a handful of buildings with ramps. Residential buildings with their cramped entrances just do not have amenities for the disabled. In local trains, the disabled rightly complain about the able getting into compartments reserved for the disabled and commuting.

There are a smattering of public notices written in Braille. A skeletal number of institutes and trained professionals can impact policy that cites factoring in the disabled in decisions. We need foresight, will and laws that allow for a more inclusive and empathetic approach towards the disabled. Let us not think of them as the other or exceptions but an important part of society, not to be treated with indifference or patronising acceptance but as equals.

