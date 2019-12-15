Letting bygones be bygones! Sangeeta Bijlani attends ex-husband Azharuddin's son's Asaduddin's wedding

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sangeeta Bijlani's presence at former Indian cricket skipper, Mohammad Azharuddin's son's Asaduddin's wedding has not gone unnoticed. After the couple parted ways, Bijli was never seen along with the former cricketer. In fact, she was spotted more with ex-flame Salman Khan with whom she still shares cordial relations, as with the superstar's family. Guess happy occasions demand that differences be set aside.

For the unversed, Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani were in a serious relationship back in the 90s. While the reasons for their split were unknown, both moved on with other people. Sangeeta was married to former Indian cricket skipper, Mohammad Azharuddin. However, post her divorce with Azharuddin, Sangeeta is back on cordial terms with Salman Khan and his family. Sangeeta is seen attending several events with the 'Khan' parivaar and is also present in soirees, where Salman's rumoured flame Iulia Vantur also is present. A few years back Salman Khan had revealed on Kapil Sharma's show how Sangeeta had helped him loosen up when it came to dancing in films.

The star detests matching steps with choreographers and prefers to do his own thing. He revealed that while shooting for one of his yesteryear flicks, he just could not see himself getting jiggy to certain steps and it was Sangeeta who put his fears to rest.

