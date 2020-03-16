Search

Levantine luxury

Updated: Mar 16, 2020, 10:32 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

Relish variations of hummus with toppings including minced lamb or roasted mushrooms. The savoury dish is accompanied by a tender and fluffy pita that is baked in-house.

At Rue Du Liban, 43, Sassoon Building, VB Gandhi Marg, Kala Ghoda.
Time 7 pm to 1 am
Call 7045000015

