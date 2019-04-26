Lewis and me are just good friends, says Cindy Kimberly

other-sports

Lewis Hamilton was in an on-off relationship with singer Nicole Scherzinger before they split in 2016

Cindy Kimberly and Lewis Hamilton

Formula One star Lewis Hamilton's rumoured love interest Cindy Kimberly, 20, who is a Spanish model, had revealed that she is 'just friends' with the British driver. Kimberly previously dated Canadian singer Justin Bieber.

Amid talks that she is dating Hamilton, 34, Kimberly told Europa Press: "We are very good friends, that is the only thing I can say. For now we are friends, I do not rule out anyone in general. All friendships are open to love, my heart is 70 per cent occupied. It is due to my cats and my mother."

Hamilton was in an on-off relationship with singer Nicole Scherzinger before they split in 2016. He has also been linked to a bevy of beauties like Kendall Jenner, Barbara Palvin, Winnie Harlow, Rita Ora among others. Currently, the Mercedes driver is concentrating on winning a sixth F1 world title and is looking forward to this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates