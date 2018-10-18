Lewis Hamilton is in love with New York. Here's why...

other-sports

The race is crucial for Hamilton if he aims to be crowned champion for the fifth time in his career. Hamilton, who has won the US Grand Prix five times, needs to outscore his arch-rival Sebastian Vettel by just eight points to take the crown

Lewis Hamilton

Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton is well travelled so when he says that he loves a particular city, he must have a strong reason. "I always dreamed of coming to New York as a kid, from all the movies I watched. Never a moment I'm not grateful to have the chance to come back. Hope you are having a great day," Hamilton tweeted yesterday.

Great Britain's Mercedes racer is in New York for this weekend's US Grand Prix that gets underway in Texas. The race is crucial for Hamilton if he aims to be crowned champion for the fifth time in his career. Hamilton, who has won the US Grand Prix five times, needs to outscore his arch-rival Sebastian Vettel by just eight points to take the crown.

