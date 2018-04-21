Lewis Hamilton: I've never had anyone tell me what to wear

Interestingly, Lewis Hamilton, who loves listening to music, also revealed that he once wanted to make a career in it



British ace driver Lewis Hamilton, 33, may be known for his sporting credentials on the race track, but off it the four-time Formula One world champion is slowly but surely turning out to be quite a style icon. In fact, when he's not racing, Hamilton is busy catching up on the latest happenings in the fashion world.

"I'm involved in the fashion world, so I go to a lot of fashion shows. I never, ever have anyone tell me what to wear. My image is everything. It's something I've worked on for so long," Hamilton told American lifestyle magazine, Robb Report recently.

Interestingly, Hamilton, who loves listening to music, also revealed that he once wanted to make a career in it. "When I was 14, my dad was in a band, and that inspired me. I played the guitar and then became a DJ. I couldn't be in a band because I was always racing. Then I wanted to study music at school, but dad made me study history," he added.

