Lewis Hamilton on pole for French Grand Prix

The Red Bull of Max Verstappen completes the second row

Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton poses with a pole position award as he celebrates winning the pole position after the qualifying session at the Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet, southern France, on June 23, 2018, ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix de France. Pic/AFP

Lewis Hamilton will start on pole for Sunday's French Grand Prix, with his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas joining the world champion on the front row Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, who leads Hamilton by one point in the drivers standings, will set off from the second row after coming in third quickest in qualifying at Le Castellet circuit on Saturday. The Red Bull of Max Verstappen completes the second row.

