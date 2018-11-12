Lewis Hamilton plans new tattoo to mark his fifth F1 title

other-sports

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton revealed plans to get a tattoo to celebrate wining his fifth Formula One World Championship crown. The Mercedes driver finished fourth in the Mexico Grand Prix last month to clinch the 2018 drivers' championship and equal Juan Manuel Fangio's feat.

"I am always planning tattoos and I am planning to get more. However, they are time consuming. I don't have time to sit around," said Hamilton, when asked whether he was planning to get one to mark title No.âÂÂ 5.

"On my arm, with the guardian angel, there were bits when I slept through it. I was in the chair from midday to 10pm," Hamilton was quoted saying by the British tabloid The Sun.

