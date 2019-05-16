Lewis Hamilton sends F1 car and trophy to a 5-year-old kid dying from cancer
After Lewis Hamilton was shown the kid's message by Mercedes, the five-time Formula 1 world champion sent many gifts including a replica Formula One car and the Spanish Grand Prix trophy
A terminally-ill fan received a bunch of surprise gifts from formula one champion Lewis Hamilton after he sent him a good luck message ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton revealed that he was inspired to bag a win at the Spanish Grand Prix by a fan -- five-year-old Harry Shaw -- who suffers from a rare bone cancer and has just a week to live.
After Lewis Hamilton was shown the kid's message by Mercedes, the five-time Formula 1 world champion sent many gifts including a replica Formula One car and the Spanish Grand Prix trophy.
According to DailyMail, as a thank you, the five-year-old kid sent a video from his hospital bed saying: 'Hello Lewis Hamilton. Good luck winning the race in Spain and thank you for all of the gifts. Lots of love from Harry and goodbye.'
Lewis Hamilton said after the race, "I got a great message from this young kid called Harry and he just became my spirit angel. When I woke up this morning, I was a bit lost and wondering how today was going to go. Then I saw that message and I was like, "I see you, Harry, I've got you".
Lewis Hamilton continued, "I was looking for inspiration and something to grab to, so I dedicate today's race to him. You try to go out there and do something for someone. It doesn't always turn out as well as it has but I hope he is watching. I will be sending him a message shortly after this, and we are going to try and do something special for him."
