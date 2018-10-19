Lewis Hamilton set to seal fifth F1 title at US Grand Prix

other-sports

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton, 33, stands on the verge of history this week as he needs to out-score Sebastian Vettel by eight points at the US GP to become only the third five-time F1 world champion. If he does, the Briton will join Juan Manuel Fangio, champion in 1951, 1954, 1955, 1956 and 1957 and Michael Schumacher, the title-winner in 1994 and 1995 who delivered five more for Ferrari from 2000 to 2004, in an exclusive hall of fame.

Having won five of the last six US races here, Hamilton is a hot favourite to win again and wrap up the title. But, distanced himself from that narrative despite a 67-point lead. "I'm very strict on not being complacent with our position There are 100 points still available," he said

Drivers' points table

1) Hamilton (Mercedes).......331

2) Vettel (Ferrari).................264

3) Bottas (Mercedes)...........207

4) Raikkonen (Ferrari).........196

5) Verstappen (Red Bull)......173

Ham can win title on Sunday if...

* He wins the race and Vettel is third or worse.

* He is second and Vettel is fifth or worse.

* He is third and Vettel is seventh or worse.

* He is fourth and Vettel is eighth or worse.

* He is fifth and Vettel is ninth or worse.

* He is sixth and Vettel fails to score a point.

