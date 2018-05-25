Lewis Hamilton welcomes return of grid girls to Monaco Grand Prix

Monaco, the most glamourous race on the Formula One circuit, has made the controversial decision to bring back the girls, banned wherever possible this year by new F1 owners Liberty



Grid girls at the Monaco Grand Prix in May last year. Pic/AFP

Four-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has welcomed back the "beautiful" grid girls at this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix, saying their return is "a lovely thing".

Lewis Hamilton

"I think women are the most beautiful things in the world," said Hamilton at a news conference in the principality. "There have been races where we've had guys standing at the front, by the car, there's been a mixture sometimes in the past. When we pull up at the grid and there's a beautiful woman on the grid, that's the Monaco Grand Prix! And it's a lovely thing."

