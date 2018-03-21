Lewis Pullman: I pretty much totally remember being incredibly terrified

Lewis Pullman talks about his upcoming film The Strangers: Prey at The Night

Brief us a bit about your interesting character in the film The Strangers: Prey at The Night?

Luke is just entering a period where he is kind of exhausted being this kind of equaliser amongst his family who is a little more resistant but overall I think Luke is a good good guy.

What were your feelings after you were offered this role?

First time I read the script for the Strangers, I was trying to recall my experience with the original film and I pretty much totally remember being incredibly terrified. I did not actually remember a lot of actual events as I think I was a bit kind of blacked out and so scared but I just remember being like a significantly embarked with the character, like one of the scariest movie that I have seen.

What were the challenges you faced during the making of this film?

The pool scene was definitely one of the most memorable scene that we have shot so far for me, and it was definitely one of the biggest challenges and at the same time it was one of the scariest, I am so glad that we had Dwayne on board because he is really conscious of the fact that his face is masked and so he uses his body just incredibly well and he charges us with the axe and just small minute details that he has incredibly got down, those things were scaring the hell out of me.

