LFO singer Devin Lima passes away at the age of 41

Devin Lima (born Harold Lima) and Fischetti reunited and resumed touring in 2017. They recently released their first new song in 15 years, "Perfect 10"

Devin Lima. Pic/Instagram

Pop band LFO singer Devin Lima is dead. He was 41. He died early Wednesday morning after a year-long battle with stage 4 cancer, the band's publicist confirmed to variety.com.

"It is with a truly broken heart that I confirm that Harold 'Devin' Lima passed away early this morning after a valiant battle with cancer," LFO's Brad Fischetti said in a statement.

Fischetti added: "Devin, as the world knows him, was an extraordinary talent, a doting father to his six children, and a loving partner to their mother. He was a beloved son and brother and a friend to so many. On behalf of the LFO family, thank you for the tremendous outpouring of love from friends, family, fans, media, and those in the music industry.

"A few days before he passed away, he said to me, 'Bro, when it is over, just tell them I disappeared.' My friends - Harold 'Devin' Lima has disappeared."

LFO, which gained popularity in the 1990s, consisted of Lima and Fischetti. The pop group was initially a trio, with lead singer Rich Cronin, but disbanded in 2010 after his death to leukaemia at the age of 35.

The duo was set to commence touring earlier this year, but put their plans on hold when Lima was hospitalized in late 2017 after doctors discovered a tumour "the size of a football" on his adrenal gland. Cancer spread to Lima's kidney, which had to be removed.

