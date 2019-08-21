LFW 2019: Khushi, Karisma, Amrita dazzle the red carpet at Manish Malhotra's show

bollywood-fashion

Khushi Kapoor at the Lakme Fashion Week 2019. All pictures/Yogen Shah

The 2019 edition of Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive kickstarted yesterday August 21 at a plush hotel in Mumbai. Ace designer Manish Malhotra showcased his latest collection at the fashion event and the show was attended by a number of A-listers from Bollywood. Some of the well-known faces seen on the red carpet of Manish Malhotra's show were Khushi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Karan Johar and many others.

Karisma Kapoor looked all sorts of fabulous in a sequinned black sari, paired with a halterneck blouse. The actress kept her makeup minimal and carried a black clutch that complemented her look perfectly. Karisma was recently seen as a guest judge on Dance India Dance season 7.

Khushi Kapoor looked ethereal in an asymmetrical ruffled skirt, paired with a blouse with a plunging neckline at the event. Khushi was recently seen in Bali for a wedding with her cousin Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter. The two were seen twinning in fab outfits at the wedding.

Also seen walking the red carpet at Manish Malhotra's show at the Lakme Fashion Week 2019 was Amrita Arora. Amrita Arora's beige sequinned jumpsuit won hearts at the fashion event. The 20th edition of Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive will once again helm conversations around innovation, creativity, fashion, cutting-edge design and technology.

Ashwath Swaminathan, Head of Innovations at Lakme, said in a statement, "Lakme Fashion Week has always focused on launching ground-breaking beauty and fashion trends and showcasing them on the runway. The upcoming Winter/Festive 2019 promises to be bigger and will further push the boundaries of India's premier fashion event."

A number of other celebrities also walked the ramp at Manish Malhotra's show at LFW 2019, including Sophie Choudry, Daisy Shah, Punit Malhotra, Ishaan Khatter, Aparshakti Khurana, Aayush Sharma, and many others.

Jaspreet Chandok, Vice President and Head of Fashion, IMG Reliance Ltd, said, "The Winter/Festive 2019 edition is going to be extravagant in every way. We aim to redefine our benchmarks and put forth new ideas in fashion, along with a focus towards making the platform more inclusive, sustainable and global."

