L-G to Arvind Kejriwal: Urgently meet IAS officers and address concerns

An official from Anil Baijal's office says the L-G had earlier advised the AAP to make efforts to restore trust between the government and officers

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

In his first communication to Arvind Kejriwal since the latter began a sit-in at his office, L-G Anil Baijal wrote to the chief minister asking him to meet officers urgently to address concerns of both sides.

Baijal shot off a letter to Kejriwal in response to his deputy Manish Sisodia's communication in which the latter had sought a meeting between the government and bureaucrats.

Kejriwal, Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Labour Minister Gopal Rai had started a sit-in at the L-G's office on June 11 over their demands, including a direction to IAS officers to end their "strike".