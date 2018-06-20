L-G to Arvind Kejriwal: Urgently meet IAS officers and address concerns
An official from Anil Baijal's office says the L-G had earlier advised the AAP to make efforts to restore trust between the government and officers
In his first communication to Arvind Kejriwal since the latter began a sit-in at his office, L-G Anil Baijal wrote to the chief minister asking him to meet officers urgently to address concerns of both sides.
Baijal shot off a letter to Kejriwal in response to his deputy Manish Sisodia's communication in which the latter had sought a meeting between the government and bureaucrats.
Kejriwal, Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Labour Minister Gopal Rai had started a sit-in at the L-G's office on June 11 over their demands, including a direction to IAS officers to end their "strike".
Plea against sit-in: SC denies urgent hearing
The SC refused urgent hearing on a plea seeking its direction to declare as "unconstitutional" the sit-in of Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues inside the L-G's office. A vacation bench comprising justices S A Nazeer and Indu Malhotra said the plea would be listed for hearing after the summer vacation.
AAP MLAs forced out of L-G's house
Aam Aadmi Party MLAs Somnath Bharti and S K Bagga were forced out of Baijal's house on Tuesday after they refused to leave following a meeting. Baijal was chairing a Delhi Development Authority meeting to consider the public's suggestions on Master Plan for Delhi 2021.
