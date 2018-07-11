LG transfers three bureaucrats; Manish Sisodia says 'he's bossing around'

The action by the LG comes days after the Supreme Court clipped his powers, restricting his jurisdiction to land, police and public order

In what could trigger a fresh bout of tussle between the Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor's (LG) office, LG Anil Baijal has transferred three IAS officers.

The action by the LG comes days after the Supreme Court clipped his powers, restricting his jurisdiction to land, police and public order. According to a new order, Soumya Gupta has been replaced by Sanjay Goyal as education department director.

Chanchal Yadav, who served as South DMC's deputy commissioner has been shifted as special secretary to LG. Vasanthakumar N, has been made special commissioner (trade and taxes). Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia slammed the move as "bossing around" by the LG.

