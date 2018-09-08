LGBTQ community delighted with Supreme Court's decision to abolish Section 377

national

Supreme Court verdict after-party had members of the LGBTQ community come together to share thoughts, apprehensions and experiences

Members of the LGBTQ community celebrate on Thursday after the Supreme Court's verdict

No one was a stranger at the party organised at SamBar in Khar on Thursday, to celebrate the Supreme Court's verdict decriminalising consensual homosexual sex. Friendships were forged through the night, some on the dance floor, and some over long conversations.

While a majority seemed to be right at home, some took time to adjust. Like a 24-year-old, who hasn't come out to his parents, and was attending a gathering for the LGBTQ community for the first time. He was 15 years old when he realised he was attracted to men. "I was in a boys' school and while everyone lusted after girls, I had eyes only for boys. I soon realised that I was gay," he said.

'Time to be ourselves'

Most people danced and cheered, as the DJ alternated between popular English and Hindi numbers, ranging from -- Give Me Everything by Pitbull, to A R Rahman's Chaiyya Chaiyya. Couples kissed freely. The dance floor was an open ground for flirting, and no one was spared, including yours truly.

Twenty-six-year-old Dhruv Ambegaonkar stood out with his unicorn wig. Asked about it, he replied, "It is a symbol of gay identity. This is me asserting my identity. I want to spread the message that now is the time to come out and be ourselves." Talking about the verdict, he said, "I cried when I read the news on my phone. I was so overwhelmed that I ran to meet my co-worker who is also gay. We hugged and congratulated each other," he said.

No more strangers

Though the party organised by Gaysi, a blog, started at 8 pm, people continued to pour in till 1 am. The friendly atmosphere was infectious and everyone had a smile or hug for others. No one hesitated to talk to a stranger. After a quick exchange of names, people shared their thoughts, apprehensions and experiences openly. On one such table sat a scrawny man in his early 20s. Seated across him was a lesbian couple well into their fifties, who asked him what he looks for in a partner. "I have two requisites. One is good conversation and the other, chemistry," he replied. The ladies promised to set him up with a fine man.

The organisers collected an entry fee of Rs 100, which more than 300 people happily shelled out, specially as funds collected were to be donated to Bal Anand, a non-profit organisation for underprivileged children.

It was a party in the making for the past 18 years since the legal fight began, not only for members of the LGBTQ community, but for activists who fought with NGOs like Humsafar and Labia. As far as parties for a cause go, this one was definitely a success.

