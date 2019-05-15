LGBTQIA and Survey Fact Sheet: Stifling the Stigma

national

When asked how LGBTQ+ people would describe their identity, 'happy' was the number one emotion (47%). Why?

The majority of LGBTQ+ adults (70%) believe that there is less stigma today around their community than there was five years ago.

Increased normalization of different sexual orientations has made it easier for members of the LGBTQ+ community to be open and honest about their dating lives (30%), and this is especially true for Tinder users (38% compared to 17% of non-dating app/site users).

Normalization has even deemphasized the need to formally come out for young people (40%).

More than a quarter (28%) say the decrease in stigma has made it easier for them to date, especially for Tinder users (33% compared to 22% of non dating app/site users).

Online Dating Makes a Positive Impact: Online dating has played a major role in stifling the stigma associated with LGBTQ+ people, and in enabling this community to be their most authentic selves. The majority (73%) of LGBTQ+ adults believe online dating/dating apps have benefited their community in a positive way.

Of those, 44% say online dating has made it easier for them to be themselves and 39% say it has made it easier for them to explore their own identities.

Many people identify as LGBTQ+ online or in a closed group prior to formally coming out (61%), of those, 67% were Tinder users vs. 36% of non dating app users. The majority (85%) say the ability to do that gave them confidence to then formally come out offline.

STATS AT A GLANCE:

Found Love in a Digital Place:

Nearly half of LGBTQ+ adults say the primary way they are successful finding people to date is via social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snap)

I'm Coming Out: 39% of LGBTQ+ adults say they did not formally come out with women less likely to do so than men (46% compared to 33%, respectively). 40% of LGBTQ+ adults say formally coming out has become less important due to normalization and nearly a quarter (23%) believe dating apps/online dating and social media have made it easier to express their sexuality, making formally coming out less of a moment.

LGBTQIA+ Are Coming Out Online: Of the 61% who say they formally came out, 37% reportedly proclaimed their identity via social media. Men were more likely than women to come out via social media (42% compared to 28%, respectively).

Activism Makes the Heart Grow Fonder: 70% of LGBTQ+ adults say it is important their date be involved in community issues. Outside of looks and personality, 51% say active involvement in LGBTQ+ organizations or causes is important to them. The top three issues amongst LGBTQ+ community are religious freedom (38%), workplace inequality (32%) and youth homelessness (32%).

LGBTQ+ Are Single, Not Sorry: More than a quarter of LGBTQ+ people (30%) say the pressure to be in a relationship has lessened in the last 5 years. Tinder users were more likely to say this (38%) than non dating app/site users (21%). 1 in 5 say they are less ashamed of their single status than they were 5 years ago (a quarter of which were Tinder users compared to 14% of non dating app/site users).

Love Wins: LGBTQ+ are comfortable with PDA on a date when it comes to hugging (60%), holding hands (62%) or kissing (44%). This is even more true for the younger generation. The majority of Gen Z (65%) an Millennials (61%) are comfortable holding hands vs. GenX (33%)

DIVERSITY:

Of the 73% of people who say online dating/dating apps have had a positive impact, 33% say it has provided more diversity of people to date in terms of sexual orientation, and 33% say it has provided more diversity of people to date in terms of race/culture.

44% of LGBTQ+ adults use dating sites/apps that are inclusive of all sexual orientations

35% say LGBTQIA+ people have it better than their heterosexual counterparts in terms of diversity of people to date

AGE:

Gen Z were less likely to formally come out than Millennials. Of the 61% of adults who came out, 51% were Gen Z compared to 67% of Millennials.

For those who formally came out, the most common age to do so was 21-25 (33%). However, 30% came out between ages 16-20 with Gen Z leading the trend with 47% compared to just 24% of Millennials.

