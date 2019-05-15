LGBTQIA and Survey Fact Sheet: Stifling the Stigma

When asked how LGBTQ+ people would describe their identity, 'happy' was the number one emotion (47%). Why?

The majority of LGBTQ+ adults (70%) believe that there is less stigma today around their community than there was five years ago. When asked how LGBTQ+ people would describe their identity, “happy” was the number one emotion (47%). Why?

  • Increased normalization of different sexual orientations has made it easier for members of the LGBTQ+ community to be open and honest about their dating lives (30%), and this is especially true for Tinder users (38% compared to 17% of non-dating app/site users).  
  • Normalization has even deemphasized the need to formally come out for young people (40%).
  • More than a quarter (28%) say the decrease in stigma has made it easier for them to date, especially for Tinder users (33% compared to 22% of non dating app/site users).  When asked how LGBTQ+ people would describe their identity, “happy” was the number one emotion (47%).

Online Dating Makes a Positive Impact: Online dating has played a major role in stifling the stigma associated with LGBTQ+ people, and in enabling this community to be their most authentic selves. The majority (73%) of LGBTQ+ adults believe online dating/dating apps have benefited their community in a positive way.

  • Of those, 44% say online dating has made it easier for them to be themselves and 39% say it has made it easier for them to explore their own identities.
  • Many people identify as LGBTQ+ online or in a closed group prior to formally coming out (61%), of those, 67% were Tinder users vs. 36% of non dating app users. The majority (85%) say the ability to do that gave them confidence to then formally come out offline.

STATS AT A GLANCE:

  • Found Love in a Digital Place: Nearly half of LGBTQ+ adults say the primary way they are successful finding people to date is via social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snap)
  • I’m Coming Out: 39% of LGBTQ+ adults say they did not formally come out with women less likely to do so than men (46% compared to 33%, respectively). 40% of LGBTQ+ adults say formally coming out has become less important due to normalization and nearly a quarter (23%) believe dating apps/online dating and social media have made it easier to express their sexuality, making formally coming out less of a moment.
  • LGBTQIA+ Are Coming Out Online: Of the 61% who say they formally came out, 37% reportedly proclaimed their identity via social media. Men were more likely than women to come out via social media (42% compared to 28%, respectively).
  • Activism Makes the Heart Grow Fonder: 70% of LGBTQ+ adults say it is important their date be involved in community issues.  Outside of looks and personality, 51% say active involvement in LGBTQ+ organizations or causes is important to them. The top three issues amongst LGBTQ+ community are religious freedom (38%), workplace inequality (32%) and youth homelessness (32%).
  • LGBTQ+ Are Single, Not Sorry: More than a quarter of LGBTQ+ people (30%) say the pressure to be in a relationship has lessened in the last 5 years. Tinder users were more likely to say this (38%) than non dating app/site users (21%). 1 in 5 say they are less ashamed of their single status than they were 5 years ago (a quarter of which were Tinder users compared to 14% of non dating app/site users).
  • Love Wins: LGBTQ+ are comfortable with PDA on a date when it comes to hugging (60%), holding hands (62%) or kissing (44%). This is even more true for the younger generation. The majority of Gen Z (65%) an Millennials (61%) are comfortable holding hands vs. GenX (33%)

DIVERSITY:

  • Of the 73% of people who say online dating/dating apps have had a positive impact, 33% say it has provided more diversity of people to date in terms of sexual orientation, and 33% say it has provided more diversity of people to date in terms of race/culture.
  • 44% of LGBTQ+ adults use dating sites/apps that are inclusive of all sexual orientations
  • 35% say LGBTQIA+ people have it better than their heterosexual counterparts in terms of diversity of people to date  

AGE:

  • Gen Z were less likely to formally come out than Millennials. Of the 61% of adults who came out, 51% were Gen Z compared to 67% of Millennials.
  • For those who formally came out, the most common age to do so was 21-25 (33%). However, 30% came out between ages 16-20 with Gen Z leading the trend with 47% compared to just 24% of Millennials.  

