Liam Hemsworth to star in Arkansas

Actor Liam Hemsworth is all set to star in 'Arkansas', which will mark the directorial debut of Clark Duke of 'Hot Tub Time Machine' fame. Duke, who has written the plot of the film, will also star in a pivotal role, alongside 'Wedding Crashers' actor Vince Vaughn, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

The film revolves around low-level drug runners in the Dixie Mafia. Kyle (Hemsworth) and Swin (Duke) live by the orders of an Arkansas-based drug kingpin named Frog (Vaughn), whom they've never met. But things take a turn for the worse as the duo are forced to face the dire consequences of a botched-up deal.

While Patrick Hibler, Jeff Rice, Martin Sprock and Storyboard Media are producing the film, executive producers include Media Finance Capital's David Gilbery and Charles Dorfman, who also funded the film.

'Arkansas' is set to go on floors next week in Alabama.

