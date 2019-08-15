Liam leans on brother Chris Hemsworth for support after split

hollywood

Liam Hemsworth is "really sad" after parting ways with his wife Miley Cyrus

Chris Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth, who is going through a rough patch after his split with Miley Cyrus, is "leaning on" his family and elder brother Chris Hemsworth for comfort. The Isn't It Romantic star is "really sad" after parting ways with his wife, claim reports. "Liam is sad about the break-up. His family has been taking care of him, and he has been leaning on Chris throughout his trip to Australia," a source informed.



Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus

News of Hemsworth and Cyrus's split broke on Sunday. The two parted ways after less than a year of marriage. A day earlier, Cyrus was photographed kissing Kaitlynn Carter while on vacation in Italy. "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," a rep for Hemsworth told in a statement. While the two have remained tight-lipped about their separation, Hemsworth released a note to his fans on Instagram. "Miley and I have separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates