Liam Neeson: I'm not racist

Liam Neeson defends himself after claiming he 'went out into black areas' to unleash violence

Liam Neeson

Liam Neeson denied he is racist after admitting he once set out to kill an innocent "black" man. The actor has found himself in hot waters since he made the comments in an interview published by an international website.

He said he walked the streets with a weapon around 40 years ago, hoping to take out his anger after someone close to him was raped by a black man. But, speaking on Good Morning America, he said: "I'm not racist." He stated a close friend alluded a black man had raped her, and that he "went out into black areas in the city looking to be set upon so that I could unleash physical violence".

