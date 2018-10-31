Liam Neeson to star in comedy Made in Italy

hollywood

Veteran actor Liam Neeson has been cast as the lead in comedy Made in Italy. The film will mark the feature directorial debut of actor James D'Arcy, best known for starring in movies such as Cloud Atlas and Dunkirk. He has also penned the screenplay for the film, reported Variety.

Neeson, 66, will play a bohemian London artist who returns to Italy with his estranged son to sell the house they inherited from his late wife. The film's cast also include Micheal Richardson, who most recently featured in Natalie Portman-starrer Vox Lux. The project, which will start production in April next year, will be produced by Pippa Cross, Sam Tipper-Hale and Nicola Serra.

