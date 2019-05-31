Liam Payne struggled to wrap the head around embracing fatherhood

hollywood

Liam Payne/picture courtesy: Liam Payne's Instagram account

Singer Liam Payne has confessed that he struggled to wrap his head around becoming a father.

He welcomed son Bear in 2017 with his former girlfriend Cheryl.

In an interview to Esquire Middle East, Payne confessed that he struggled to wrap his head around becoming a father, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"People make it out like a light bulb comes on and suddenly you're a dad and it's like...no. (Being a father) is something you have to learn and I'm not afraid to say it takes more than a f**king minute to get your head around the idea of what it is," he said.

Payne, who revealed that Bear is as 'good as Goldilocks', added that his biggest frustration is not being able to communicate with his son.

He said: "The not understanding is the most difficult bit, especially when you have a toddler who doesn't understand how to communicate and you can't understand what they want."

