Published: Feb 19, 2019, 15:55 IST | PTI

This is the fourth arrest in the case. Earlier, the hotel's general manager and receptionist were arrested in connection with the incident

License holder of Arpit Palace hotel arrested in Karol Bagh Fire
 The Delhi Police has arrested Shardendu Goel, the license holder of Hotel Arpit Palace where a massive fire killed 17 people last week, officials said Tuesday. Goel is being produced at the Tis Hazari court and police will seek his remand, Rajesh Deo, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), said.

His brother Rakesh Goel, the owner of Hotel Arpit Palace, was arrested from Delhi airport on Saturday when he landed from Qatar. This is the fourth arrest in the case. Earlier, the hotel's general manager and receptionist were arrested in connection with the incident.

A lookout circular (LOC) was issued against Rakesh and Shardendu. 

