Licensed arms dealer in Maharashtra booked for storing weapons with kin

crime

Prakash Yadav, a licensed weapons dealer in Patan tehsil of Satara runs an ammunition shop and is booked for storing weapons in a place other than his shop.

Representational image

Pune: A licensed arms dealer from Satara district in western Maharashtra was booked for violating rules under the Arms Act as he had stored weapons at the house of a

relative, police said on Friday.

Prakash Yadav is a licensed weapons dealer in Patan tehsil of Satara, over 110 kilometres from here, and runs an arms and ammunition shop there, an official said.

"We received information that Yadav, instead of keeping the weapons at the designated place which is in his shop, stocked some of them at his relative's house. This violates the rules and provisions of the Arms Act," the official informed.

He said a raid was carried out at the accused's relative's house late on Thursday night and 55 firearms were recovered. He said a case under section 30 (contravention of licence or rule) of Arms Act was being registered.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever