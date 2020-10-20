Lick that didn't click! The story behind Rajkummar Rao's deleted scene from Trapped

Director Vikramaditya Motwane opened up about a sequence in the Rajkummar Rao-starrer Trapped (2017), which was deleted by the Censors. Motwane shared a picture from the sets of Trapped, which was shot back in 2015. The on-the-sets picture was indeed eye-catching as Rajkummar can be seen licking a pink condom. The filmmaker took to Instagram to explain the backstory of the picture and that will surely get you intrigued.

Trapped, about a man who is stuck inside his own house and battles adversities to survive in the hostile condition, featured Rajkummar Rao licking a condom in one of the scenes. "On this day, 5 years ago. @rajkummar_rao sucks on a condom in a deleted scene from #Trapped. We were asked by the censor board to delete the scene. When I asked why, they asked me why he's sucking on a condom. I said because he hasn't had anything to eat or drink in days and it's strawberry flavoured. They didn't get it. I had to delete it, [sic]" wrote Vikramaditya Motwane in his Instagram post.

For director Vikramaditya Motwane, Rajkummar Rao was the perfect choice when he decided to make Trapped, as he felt only the actor could do justice to the survival thriller.

In an interview, back in 2017, Motwane had revealed that initially, he thought it would be an easy film since it was mostly one character in one room, but there were many challenges that he had to face while shooting the film. The team had to constantly make changes in the script to maintain a pace in the story.

Vikramaditya Motwane

"We did do a lot of work on the script. Even when we were shooting, we made changes so that we were able to keep the pace of the film. Then there were other challenges like shooting at night without light. Another tough job was to keep Raj's character consistent and believable," he says.

Trapped also starred Geetanjali Thapa. The movie was screened on October 26, 2016, at Mumbai Film Festival and later got released in theatres on March 17, 2017.

