Liege attacker had 'killed someone a day before'

The man who killed three people during a knife and shooting rampage through the Belgian city of Liege carried out an act of "terrorist murder," prosecutors said yesterday, and authorities were trying to establish whether he acted alone



Benjamin Herman was killed by the police on Tuesday. Pic/AP

The man who killed three people during a knife and shooting rampage through the Belgian city of Liege carried out an act of "terrorist murder," prosecutors said yesterday, and authorities were trying to establish whether he acted alone.

Benjamin Herman, an inmate on a two-day release, attacked two women police officers with a knife, before stealing their weapons and shooting them as they lay on the ground, officials said. He also fired several shots at a 22-year old man who was a passenger in a car, killing him. Herman then took at least one woman hostage at a nearby school. When police closed in, he ran out onto the sidewalk firing and police fatally shot him.

Earlier, Interior Minister Jan Jambon confirmed that Herman had already killed another person the day before the attack. Jambon also said that the woman he took hostage may have talked the shooter down and helped to avoid more deaths inside the school.

4

No. of people killed in the 'terrorist attack'

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever