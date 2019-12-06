Life after 30

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

If you are turning 30 soon, or are already there and getting bogged down by all the pressure to get married, settle down or have kids, then this session is tailor-made for you.

Because you aren't alone, and that's what host Aneesh Ayyappan and comics Niveditha Prakasm, Bhavish Ailani, Jeeya Sethi, Ashish Dash and Aditya Desai, want to make you laugh about.

On December 6, 10 pm to 11.30 pm

At The Cuckoo Club, 5AA, St Andrews Road, Bandra West.

Log on to www.insider.in

Cost Rs 299 onwards

