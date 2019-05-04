Life lessons 101

things-to-do

This, for us, proves to be a decent space for reflection. It has already got us thinking

In the introduction of his latest release Unlearn (HarperOne), YouTube personality Kanwer Singh aka Humble The Poet maintains that he has been a lifelong learner. He was the kid in class who always liked sharing his notes. And perhaps that is why the self-help book doesn't read like a priest preaching a gospel, but your friendly classmate helping you out with notes on the day you were absent or too slow to catch up.



Singh outlines "101 simple truths for a better life", touching upon themes like unhappiness, trust, love and regret. Each lesson is a short snippet accompanied by a graphic that captures the crux of his argument. For instance, next to a page on the topic, It Hurts to Care Sometimes, there's a graphic that reads, "You already know if someone isn't worth your love. So why are you keeping them around?" But the best part of the book is chapter number 101, where Singh encourages you to write your own chapter on a couple of blank ruled pages. This, for us, proves to be a decent space for reflection. It has already got us thinking.

