Life span of Ayodhya's Ram temple will be 1,000 years: Champat Rai

Pic/Twitter IANS

The Ram temple in Ayodhya is being designed to last at least 1,000 years and also withstand earthquakes of high magnitude. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary, Champat Rai, said that the "Pillars in the foundation will be strong and deep like those holding aloft mammoth bridges, making the structure robust and quake-resistant."

Talking to reporters at Karsewakpuram in Ayodhya, he said that the Ram temple will be able withstand any natural calamity for thousands of years. Intricate details of the design will be ready soon, he said.

Rai further said that all the artifacts unearthed during digging and levelling of the temple site, including centuries-old relics, will be exhibited in the temple premises.

He said that final map of the temple would be passed by Ayodhya Development Authority and the requisite fees would be paid. "We are not seeking any fee exemption," he said.

Rai said that the Trust account has a current balance of Rs 42 crore, received from donations ranging from Re 1 to Rs 1 crore.

Replying to a question, he said, "At least 20,000 seers across India participated in the temple movement and it was not possible to invite all. We could send invites to only 90 seers from outside Ayodhya and 52 from the temple town."

