'Lifelong Liverpool fan' Caroline Wozniacki gets special message from legend Steven Gerrard

Updated: Feb 08, 2020, 11:46 IST | A correspondent |

Danish tennis star Caroline Wozniacki, a self-confessed 'lifelong Liverpool fan', received a special message from Reds great Steven Gerrard following her retirement recently.

Caroline Wozniacki and (inset) Steven Gerrard
Danish tennis star Caroline Wozniacki, a self-confessed 'lifelong Liverpool fan', received a special message from Reds great Steven Gerrard following her retirement recently. The former World No. 1 announced her retirement from tennis last month.

In a video, shared by Wozniacki on her Twitter account, Gerrard said: "Hello Caroline. Hope you're well and good. I hope you're enjoying retiring and getting some rest. I just wanna say congratulations for an incredible career. You gave us so many highs over the years. I've really enjoyed watching you. So major congratulations. And I wish you all the best for the future."

The former Australian Open champ replied, "As a Lifelong @LFC supporter, I can't tell you how much pride this video gives me!!! Thank you so much #stevengerrard !!! And as always, go reds!!!! #YNWA."

