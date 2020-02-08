'Lifelong Liverpool fan' Caroline Wozniacki gets special message from legend Steven Gerrard

Danish tennis star Caroline Wozniacki, a self-confessed 'lifelong Liverpool fan', received a special message from Reds great Steven Gerrard following her retirement recently. The former World No. 1 announced her retirement from tennis last month.

In a video, shared by Wozniacki on her Twitter account, Gerrard said: "Hello Caroline. Hope you're well and good. I hope you're enjoying retiring and getting some rest. I just wanna say congratulations for an incredible career. You gave us so many highs over the years. I've really enjoyed watching you. So major congratulations. And I wish you all the best for the future."

As a Life long @LFC supporter, I can’t tell you how much pride this video gives me!!! Thank you so much #stevengerrard !!! And as always, go reds!!!! #YNWA pic.twitter.com/IhF1M016Xt — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) February 4, 2020

The former Australian Open champ replied, "As a Lifelong @LFC supporter, I can't tell you how much pride this video gives me!!! Thank you so much #stevengerrard !!! And as always, go reds!!!! #YNWA."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates