Life's come a full circle for Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma can't believe the coincidence that 10 years on, she again has a movie releasing around the same date as her first outing in Bollywood

Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan

Anushka Sharma made her Bollywood debut in Aditya Chopra's Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi which released on December 12, 2008. Her co-star in the romantic drama was Shah Rukh Khan. The actor, who completes a decade in Bollywood, has a film lined up for release on December 21.

Aanand L Rai's human drama, Zero, again has SRK as co-star. Life has come a full circle for her. Sharma will be celebrating the landmark with, who else, but King Khan. She can't believe the coincidence that 10 years on, she again has a movie releasing around the same date as her first outing in Bollywood.

Recently, Anushka unveiled her interactive wax figure in Madame Tussauds in Singapore. It's the first ever talking and interactive wax statue. "I am glad that my wax figure is the first ever talking and interactive wax figure in Madame Tussauds Singapore. I had a special fan take over my Instagram page today to capture the Madame Tussauds experience and I am thankful for the love and support that they are constantly give me," Anushka said in a statement.

She added, "My fans who visit Madame Tussauds Singapore can engage with my interactive figure and also take a selfie."

Her life-like figure holds a phone personally inviting visitors to photograph a selfie with her, which can be digitally shared with friends and family.

"Anushka Sharma is a big star, and she is so nice to work with... Anushka's new interactive figure will be a great addition for our visitors and we will continue to grow our attraction in 2019. With much more interactives and Indian film stars coming to Singapore," said Alex Ward, General Manager, Madame Tussauds Singapore.

Anushka's figure joins other Bollywood stars including Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor in the IIFA Awards experience where you can re-live the glamour of the Bollywood awards ceremony.

