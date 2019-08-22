Lifestyle influencer and motivational speaker Sam Jacobs is an inspiration

culture

A picture of Sam Jacobs, an influencer as well as a motivational speaker

Jacobs is an influencer and motivational speaker. Here’s the inspirational part: he’s only 18 years old. While most college students are spending their time going to classes and working minimum wage jobs for spending money and partying the weekends away. This isn’t true for Sam Jacobs. His college experience has been very different.

Sam doesn’t keep the wisdom he’s learned to himself, though. He’s been flown all over the United States to speak to crowds about his success and he has thousands of students who he’s helped build an online income. He sold out a 250 person event in New York City in 30 days to teach his business model. However, if you can’t fly out right now, he is also glad to share his message through his Instagram page.



On a picture of himself with an electric blue sports car on his Instagram, Sam writes, “Live in the moment, feel your future and manifest your dreams. Remember tho, you can write a thousand lists and make a million vision boards but if you don’t clearly feel what you want to experience, it will never truly manifest into form.”



After this, he urges people to imagine what they want in 5 years. What kind of car will they drive? What kind of family would they have? He wants his followers to think big and live better lives.



If you’re uncertain whether Sam can help you, he has an Insta story pinned to his profile called “Students.” This shows the positive results his students have had after following his advice and using his business plan.



Jones captioned another picture “Remember it begins with one action, one leap of faith and the rest will come.” This is a perfect encapsulation of his philosophy, and an example of the wisdom you’ll find on his Instagram.

