Mumbaikars can expect light rain this week, says IMD

After Mumbaikars saw temperatures soaring to 35 degree Celsius on Monday, few spells of rains over Mumbai and neighbouring areas is expected to send some relief this week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Monday’s temperature was recorded to be the highest for December in the last two years with the IMD's Santacruz division recording 35 degree Celsius.

According to IMD, the city is likely to experience isolated showers due to a depression over the southern Arabian Sea moving northwards which is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours. It is likely to move further north-northwestwards initially and then west-northwestwards in the next 24 hours. IMD's Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, Mumbai, KS Hosalikar tweeted saying that the weather in Maharashtra would squally this week. Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea in this weather.

The weather forecast on Tuesday shows partially clouded skies with a sharp drop in the temperature. The Santacruz division has recorded 23.7 degree Celsius with relative humidity at 68 percent. On the other hand, the Colaba division stands at 24.5 degree Celsius with 77 per cent humidity in the atmosphere.

