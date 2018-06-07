Lightning kills one, injures three in Odisha

Lightning struck them when they were returning after taking bath in the river at Ashurabandh village, about 80-km from here, the police said



A 35-year-old woman was killed and three others were injured when lightning struck them in Ganjam district today, police said. Lightning struck them when they were returning after taking bath in the river at Ashurabandh village, about 80-km from here, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Sajani Gouda, said inspector-in-charge of Sorada police station, Pravat Sahoo. The injured persons were admitted at Sorada hospital and their condition was stated to be stable, police added.

