Lightning kills two women in Machilipatnam

The district was lashed by heavy rain on Wednesday

Machilipatnam: Two women were reported killed when they were struck by lightning in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, police stated. According to news agency, AP the deceased identified as Sharif Unnissa (47) of Pedana town in Andhra Pradesh was grazing her cattle when she was struck by lightning, police stated, adding that the woman died instantly.

In a separate incident, another woman identified as P Bharathi (58) of Mallaya Chittooru village of Ghantasala mandal was sowing paddy saplings in a field when she was struck by lightning, they said. The district was lashed by heavy rain on Wednesday.

In another incident, around 23 people were reported dead in lightning strikes in Jharkhand and Bihar and thirteen people died in Aurangabad, Bhagalpur and East Champaran districts of Bihar, while 10 people were killed in Jamtara, Ramgarh and Pakur districts in Jharkhand.

With inputs from AP, PTI

