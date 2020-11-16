Search

Lights, camera, joy! How Bollywood celebrated Diwali 2020

Updated: 16 November, 2020 09:37 IST | The Hitlist Team | Mumbai

A look at how Bollywood actors celebrated Diwali, one of the most widely celebrated Hindu festivals of India, this year!

Picture courtesy/Madhuri Dixit's official Instagram account
Festive binge

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma dressed up for the festival "to sit at home and eat." The mommy-to-be enjoyed it thoroughly.

Namaste London

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas specially flew down to London to soak in the festivities. PeeCee made Nick take note of the rituals.

Decked up in the hills

Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam

Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam spread cheer on the set of Pavan Kripalani's horror comedy, Bhoot Police, in Dharamshala.

Welcome home

Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel

Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel marked the day with the grihapravesh of brother Aksht's wife Ritu at their Manali home. The couple tied the knot last week.

Ray of sunshine

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu was keen to look at the bright side of life in the sunny yellow festive wear.

Seeking Blessings

Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor

Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor attired in festive finery for the Laxmi puja at filmmaker father Boney Kapoor's office in Andheri.

Aayi Hai Diwali, Suno Ji Gharwaali

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone laughed away the blues in true festive spirit.

All by myself

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh welcomed the festive break from shooting by making rangoli and lighting diyas at home.

Pretty in pink

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif draped herself in six yards for shubh Deepavali.

Spreading love

Mira and Shahid Kapoor

Mira and Shahid Kapoor colour coordinated for the celebrations and wished, "Love and light to all."

Dubai delight

Sanjay Dutt soaked in the festivities with South icon Mohanlal in Dubai. Last year, while shooting for KGF Chapter 2 in Mysore, Dutt found himself staying in the same hotel as the Malayalam superstar. They bonded over their favourite track, Main shayar toh nahin, from Bobby (1973).

Style file

Sonam K Ahuja and Anand Ahuja

Sonam K Ahuja and Anand Ahuja missed family while celebrating in London. The actor's fans oohed and aahed over her perfect winged eyeliner.

Family affair

Madhuri Dixit-Nene, mother Snehlata, husband Shriram Nene and sons, Arin and Rya

Madhuri Dixit-Nene, mother Snehlata, husband Shriram Nene and sons, Arin and Ryan, kept the celebration simple. "It is not where you are, it is who you are with that makes it special," wrote the doctor.

Best wishes to all

Sunita Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan

Sunita Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan celebrated the festival on the set of Raj Mehta's Jug Jug Jiyo in Chandigarh.

Dabangg look

Salman Khan

Salman Khan's festive wear, a raw silk block print kurta, wowed fans as he wished them a "safe year."

Celebrating together

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt marked the auspicious day together. Snapshots from the couple's celebrations have gone viral.

First Published: 16 November, 2020 09:24 IST

