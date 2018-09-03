Ligue 1: Red-carded Kylian Mbappe needs to calm down, says Deschamps

football

PSG striker Kylian Mbappe celebrates his goal against Nimes on Saturday (Pic/AFP) and Didier Deschamps

France's superstar striker Kylian Mbappe is a target for defenders and will need to learn self-control, national team coach Didier Deschamps said after the teenage sensation was sent off for retaliation on Saturday. Mbappe, who shot to global fame as France romped to the 2018 World Cup, scored the decisive goal in PSG's 4-2 league win over Nimes on Saturday, but was sent off in injury time for lashing out after a scything tackle.

"He's going to have to learn to control himself. Kylian is a World Cup winner," said Deschamps, who will be working with the striker ahead of the Netherlands v France Nations League match next Sunday. "I'll talk with him, he was likely afraid of getting injured," Deschamps said of the tackle that Mbappe described as having no place in football.

"I'm not accusing Nimes, they have a physical game and Kylian has to live with that. It wasn't that bad," he said. Mbappe risks a lengthy ban after his red card, but he insisted he had no regrets. "If I had to do it again, I would and I would apologise to all the supporters and to everyone," Mbappe said.

