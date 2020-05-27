Like Father Like Son: Aarav is clearly following Akshay Kumar's footsteps, Twinkle Khanna has proof

They say like father, like son. Clearly the adage can be best described for Aarav as well, the son of Bollywood star Akshay Kumar. Twinkle Khanna has taken to her Instagram account to post something as proof.

She shared a picture of a chocolate brownie that was prepared by Aarav himself and she couldn't help but be a proud mother. She wrote a note to express her feelings and happiness. Have a look right here:

And as expected, the comments of the users were also about how he's the same as his father. One user wrote- "Walking his dad footsteps....and mom's creativity..." (sic) Another one commented- "appears to be the genes moulded by the chandni chowk experience." (sic) One user had a query- "Looks very Yummy. . But I wonder. . Had Mr. Khiladi tasted it..? Coz he's so disciplined in everything. ." (sic)

Khanna is known for her wit and sense of humour that reflects in her Instagram posts and even books. Coming to Kumar, it's going to be a busy time for the actor once the lockdown ends as he has multiple films lined-up for release. The first one that should hopefully open in the cinemas is Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, which was originally planned as a Gudi Padwa release (March 25).

Next in line is Laxmmi Bomb, again originally planned for an Eid-release (May 22). He also has the period drama Prithviraj coming up that was planned to release on Diwali this year and Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re, and Bell Bottom for 2021.

