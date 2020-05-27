Like Father Like Son: Aarav is clearly following Akshay Kumar's footsteps, Twinkle Khanna has proof
Akshay Kumar's son Aarav is clearly following his father's footsteps and Twinkle Khanna has posted something on Instagram as proof!
They say like father, like son. Clearly the adage can be best described for Aarav as well, the son of Bollywood star Akshay Kumar. Twinkle Khanna has taken to her Instagram account to post something as proof.
She shared a picture of a chocolate brownie that was prepared by Aarav himself and she couldn't help but be a proud mother. She wrote a note to express her feelings and happiness. Have a look right here:
And as expected, the comments of the users were also about how he's the same as his father. One user wrote- "Walking his dad footsteps....and mom's creativity..." (sic) Another one commented- "appears to be the genes moulded by the chandni chowk experience." (sic) One user had a query- "Looks very Yummy. . But I wonder. . Had Mr. Khiladi tasted it..? Coz he's so disciplined in everything. ." (sic)
Khanna is known for her wit and sense of humour that reflects in her Instagram posts and even books. Coming to Kumar, it's going to be a busy time for the actor once the lockdown ends as he has multiple films lined-up for release. The first one that should hopefully open in the cinemas is Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, which was originally planned as a Gudi Padwa release (March 25).
Next in line is Laxmmi Bomb, again originally planned for an Eid-release (May 22). He also has the period drama Prithviraj coming up that was planned to release on Diwali this year and Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re, and Bell Bottom for 2021.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
-
Akshay Kumar was clicked out on a dinner outing with his family - wife Twinkle Khanna, son Aarav and daughter Nitara - at a popular restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. (All pictures/Yogen Shah)
-
The Mission Mangal actor opted for a pair of black distressed jeans and a white t-shirt for his dinner outing. Nitara, on the other hand, looked cute in a pink frock as she held on to dad Akshay's hand.
-
Twinkle Khanna looked lovely in a beige printed shirt dress that she chose for her dinner outing.
-
The actress paired her outfit with flat sandals and a beige studded sling bag. The actress, who is now a full-time writer, has authored bestselling novels like Mrs Funnybones and more recently, Pyjamas Are Forgiving.
-
Akshay and Twinkle's son, Aarav, accompanied his parents and little sister on the dinner outing at a popular restaurant in Bandra.
-
Aarav Bhatia looked stylish in a pair of black jeans, a t-shirt and a denim jacket. The star kid paired his outfit with a pair of sunglasses and white sneakers.
Akshay Kumar was spotted at a dinner outing with wife Twinkle Khanna and kids Aarav and Nitara. See pictures
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe