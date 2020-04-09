Like Jeetendra, Saqib Saleem too celebrated his birthday in quarantine!

Yesterday, Tusshar Kapoor posted a snapshot from the birthday celebration of dad Jeetendra who turned 78 on Tuesday. It turned out to be a memorable day for the veteran actor at their Juhu home. Wife Shobha, daughter Ekta and grandsons, Laksshya and Ravie, and Tusshar, were the only ones present at the party due to the lockdown. Jeetu is known to host a big bash for near and dear ones.

It was also Saqib Saleem's big day yesterday. He turned 32. Sister Huma Qureshi made it special for him at home. "I will never forget this birthday, my brat. Happy wala Burrrrrday in the times of quarantine (sic)," she wrote. Saqib usually flies down to hometown Delhi to ring in his big day with the family.

Speaking about celebrating his birthday in quarantine, Saqib Saleem had told IANS, "I'm actually looking forward to having a quiet birthday this year. Last year, I was working on my birthday so this time being at home truly feels great. I will also be spending time with my sister, Huma. We love playing chess, and being connected with my family via video chat. I am truly grateful for a blessed life. This quarantine birthday will always be remembered."



