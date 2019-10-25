Like Mother, Like Daughter: Amrita Singh and Sara Ali Khan twin in white as they head for a Diwali bash

Since the nation is gearing up for Diwali soon, Bollywood celebrities have already begun celebrating the occasion. The latest actor to join the bandwagon is Sara Ali Khan, who stepped out with her mother Amrita Singh and the mother-daughter duo twinned in white and looked smashing together, of course with that striking resemblance. Have a look at the post right here:

View this post on Instagram It's an all white kind of nightðÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂ¨ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂ§ÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¦ A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) onOct 23, 2019 at 11:20pm PDT

Sara maybe only two films old but she has charmed and impressed a lot of people with her oratory skills and charm. The way she carries herself is filled with a lot of poise and elan. She's busy with two films currently, the first one being Imtiaz Ali's untitled romance with Kartik Aaryan, which also stars Randeep Hooda. It's touted to be the sequel to his father, Saif Ali Khan's film, Love Aaj Kal. This rom-com is all for a February 14, 2020 release.

Her next release would be with Varun Dhawan, the remake of Coolie No. 1, directed by David Dhawan. We don't have to tell you she'll be reprising the role played by Karisma Kapoor in the original 24 years ago. Also starring Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, and Shikha Talsania, this comedy is all set to arrive in the cinemas on May 1, 2020.

Sara Ali Khan made her debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput. Set against the backdrop of the Uttarakhand floods of 2013, the film was a portrayal of a dazzling yet doomed romance. Her next outing was with Ranveer Singh in Simmba, directed by Rohit Shetty. It may not have been a meaty part, the action potboiler raked in over Rs 240 crore at the ticket windows. A star was born!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates