Lillete Dubey is one doting mom!

Lillette Dubey and daughter Ira Dubey

Given the ageless Lillette Dubey, frozen in time, indisputably the hottest mid-sexagenarian ever, it's perhaps tough to see her as the lovely Ira Dubey's mother. Sibling? Perhaps! That she's a proud, doting mom was beyond doubt as she hosted a special screening of debutant director Nikhil Allug's film Shehjar, starring Ira.

She urged near and dear ones on WhatsApp, even creating a WhatsApp group, to have them all catch the art-house thriller, set in Kashmir and Mumbai, which is definitely set to draw you in as an audience, given the smartly written script, with fine 'reveals', and a deadly idea. We loved Ira in the film, much as we love Lillette, not just on screen, but as a fabulous raconteur off-screen too.

Shehjar is a story about a young Kashmiri couple with their two teenage sons travels from Kashmir to Mumbai for a brief stay. Slowly the families interaction in the new surroundings put their relations to test leading to unexpected consequences and revelations.

Ira Dubey was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt starrer Dear Zindagi, and the actress was appreciated for her role as Alia's friend in the movie.

