Lillete Dubey is one doting mom!
Lillete Dubey was beyond doubt as she hosted a special screening of debutant director Nikhil Allug's film Shehjar, starring Ira
Given the ageless Lillette Dubey, frozen in time, indisputably the hottest mid-sexagenarian ever, it's perhaps tough to see her as the lovely Ira Dubey's mother. Sibling? Perhaps! That she's a proud, doting mom was beyond doubt as she hosted a special screening of debutant director Nikhil Allug's film Shehjar, starring Ira.
She urged near and dear ones on WhatsApp, even creating a WhatsApp group, to have them all catch the art-house thriller, set in Kashmir and Mumbai, which is definitely set to draw you in as an audience, given the smartly written script, with fine 'reveals', and a deadly idea. We loved Ira in the film, much as we love Lillette, not just on screen, but as a fabulous raconteur off-screen too.
Shehjar is a story about a young Kashmiri couple with their two teenage sons travels from Kashmir to Mumbai for a brief stay. Slowly the families interaction in the new surroundings put their relations to test leading to unexpected consequences and revelations.
Ira Dubey was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt starrer Dear Zindagi, and the actress was appreciated for her role as Alia's friend in the movie.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Diana Penty spills the beans in a candid interview