Ex-wife Lilly provides apt reply to troll who called Boris Becker a womaniser

The former model received a lot of support from online users on social media after she posted a picture of the front cover of German magazine Stern of her first interview since the separation, saying she was hurt

Lily and Boris Becker

German tennis great Boris Becker's ex-wife Lilly has hit back at a social media user who called him a 'womaniser'. The couple confirmed that they are planning to separate amicably last week after nine years of marriage. Apparently, there is no bad blood between them despite the split.

The former model received a lot of support from online users on social media after she posted a picture of the front cover of German magazine Stern of her first interview since the separation, saying she was hurt.

But there was one who wrote, "Have always known it won't last forever because Boris is a womaniser! It's just sad," to which Lilly replied, "Respect us and also my husband please." Lilly has since deleted the post from her Instagram, reported British tabloid, The Daily Star.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates