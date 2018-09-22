Search

Lily Allen had sex with her father's famous friend

Sep 22, 2018, 14:54 IST | IANS

Lily Allen has made a number of explosive claims in her new book My Thoughts Exactly

Lily Allen had sex with her father's famous friend
Lily Allen

Singer Lily Allen had sex with a TV star who was also a friend of her father when she was 14, she revealed in her new book. The singer has made a number of explosive claims in "My Thoughts Exactly", including the time she ended up going back to the hotel of an unnamed celebrity following a charity football match, reports mirror.co.uk.

She wrote: "After the match, the TV star left his football gear in my dad's car, and I was dispatched to his hotel to return it. We arranged to meet in the bar there. He bought me a couple of drinks, then took me up to his room and had sex with me.

"I was 14. He was 19, but to me he seemed like someone from a different generation. Afterwards, I felt funny about it. I knew what had happened wasn't right…"

Her father turned it into a "shtick with his friends. They made up elaborate schemes to blackmail the guy and they rehearsed how they'd call him up and put the s**ts up him.

"I just know that my dad turned me having sex with this guy I hardly knew into a joke between him and his mates. That didn't make me feel good."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

hollywood news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

These child artistes turned into beautiful divas

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK