Lily Collins says she was visited by ghosts of Ted Bundy's victims

Actor Lily Collins, who portrays the former girlfriend of Ted Bundy in the upcoming biopic "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile", says the spirits of the serial killer's victims visited her when she was preparing for the role.

In an interview with The Guardian, the 30-year-old actor admitted that there were days when she would wake up at 3 am during her time on the project. Collins plays Elizabeth Kloepfer, the ex-girlfriend of Zac Efron's Bundy, in the Joe Berlinger-directed film.

"I would go downstairs and have a cup of tea, trying to figure out why I had woken up again... I started being woken up by flashes of images, like the aftermath of a struggle," the actor said. Collins said she turned to research to try to understand what she was experiencing. "I discovered that 3am is the time when the veil between the realms is the thinnest and one can be visited."

The actor said she came to believe that the victims of Bundy were trying to contact her and tell her something. "I didn't feel scared. I felt supported. I felt like people were saying: 'We're here listening. We're here to support. Thank you for telling the story'," Collins added. "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile" is based on Kloepfer's 1981 memoir "The Phantom Prince: My Life with Ted Bundy".

