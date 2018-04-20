Lily Collins to star in survival thriller Titan

The story follows a strong-willed young musician on a quest to understand the life of her environmental activist older sister, who was killed years before in a tragic fall



Lily Collins

Okja star Lily Collins has been cast in the survival thriller Titan. The 29-year-old actor will play the role of a young musician in the film, which will be directed by Austin Bunn, reported Variety.

The story follows a strong-willed young musician on a quest to understand the life of her environmental activist older sister, who was killed years before in a tragic fall.

Christine Vachon and David Hinojosa are producing for Killer Films.

It will be executive produced by XYZ Films which will introduce the film during the upcoming Cannes Film Festival. Last year, Collins starred in Netflix's eating disorder drama To the Bone and is currently shooting for the thriller Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, co-starring Zac Efron.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever