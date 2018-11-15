Lily James, Armie Hammer in new adaptation of Rebecca

hollywood

Lily James and Armie Hammer will star in the new adaption of Rebecca, Daphne du Maurier's 1938 gothic thriller

Lily James

Actors Lily James and Armie Hammer will star in the new adaption of "Rebecca", Daphne du Maurier's 1938 gothic thriller. James will play Mrs de Winter and Hammer will play her husband Maxim de Winter in the Netflix film, reports variety.com. Ben Wheately is directing the screenplay from Jane Goldman. It follows a newly married young woman who, upon arriving at her husband's imposing family estate on a bleak English coast, finds herself battling the shadow of his deceased first wife, the mysterious Rebecca, whose legacy continues to haunt the house.

Working Title's Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan will produce the film along with Nira Park. The film is expected to go into production in Spring 2019.

James most recently starred in "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" and will next be seen in an untitled Danny Boyle film while Hammer will next appear in Mimi Leder's "On the Basis of Sex", Anthony Maras's "Hotel Mumbai" and Babak Anvari's yet untitled movie.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever